CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.50. CPI Aerostructures shares last traded at $3.44, with a volume of 55,998 shares.
Separately, TheStreet cut shares of CPI Aerostructures from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th.
CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The aerospace company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $19.74 million for the quarter.
CPI Aerostructures Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU)
CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of structural aircraft parts and aerosystems for fixed wing aircraft and helicopters in both the commercial and defense markets. It provides engineering, program management, supply chain management, and overhaul services. The company was founded by Arthur August in January 1980 and is headquartered in Edgewood, NY.
