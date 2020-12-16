CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.50. CPI Aerostructures shares last traded at $3.44, with a volume of 55,998 shares.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of CPI Aerostructures from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th.

CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The aerospace company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $19.74 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of CPI Aerostructures by 15.1% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 842,666 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 110,300 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CPI Aerostructures by 20.3% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 136,357 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 23,020 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in CPI Aerostructures by 226.1% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 40,032 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 27,755 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in CPI Aerostructures by 46.2% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 19,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period.

CPI Aerostructures Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU)

CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of structural aircraft parts and aerosystems for fixed wing aircraft and helicopters in both the commercial and defense markets. It provides engineering, program management, supply chain management, and overhaul services. The company was founded by Arthur August in January 1980 and is headquartered in Edgewood, NY.

