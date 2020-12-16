Critical Analysis: Logiq (LGIQ) vs. Its Peers

Logiq (OTCMKTS: LGIQ) is one of 197 public companies in the “Business services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Logiq to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Logiq alerts:

55.9% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 9.5% of Logiq shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.2% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Logiq and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Logiq 0 0 0 0 N/A Logiq Competitors 1636 6355 10870 500 2.53

As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential downside of 6.78%. Given Logiq’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Logiq has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Logiq and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Logiq $34.65 million -$6.54 million -110.36 Logiq Competitors $2.64 billion $335.80 million 7.15

Logiq’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Logiq. Logiq is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Logiq and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Logiq -26.92% -62.41% -50.48% Logiq Competitors -31.67% -48.72% -27.95%

Risk & Volatility

Logiq has a beta of 2.04, indicating that its share price is 104% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Logiq’s competitors have a beta of 4.79, indicating that their average share price is 379% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Logiq competitors beat Logiq on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

About Logiq

Logiq, Inc. engages in the provision of e-commerce, m-commerce, and fintech business enablement solutions and services. The firm offers Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS), which enables small-medium-sized businesses to create a mobile application without the need of technical knowledge, investment or background in information technology. It also empowers businesses to reach customers, increase sales, manage logistics, and promote their products and services. The company was founded on November 18, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for Logiq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logiq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.