Critical Comparison: Nesco (NYSE:NSCO) vs. Exterran (NYSE:EXTN)

Nesco (NYSE:NSCO) and Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Nesco and Exterran’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nesco -3.65% N/A -4.34% Exterran -17.93% -18.46% -4.93%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Nesco and Exterran, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nesco 0 0 1 0 3.00 Exterran 0 0 3 0 3.00

Nesco presently has a consensus target price of $5.75, suggesting a potential downside of 10.16%. Exterran has a consensus target price of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 129.65%. Given Exterran’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Exterran is more favorable than Nesco.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

77.0% of Nesco shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.3% of Exterran shares are held by institutional investors. 26.7% of Nesco shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.4% of Exterran shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Nesco has a beta of 0.08, suggesting that its share price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Exterran has a beta of 1, suggesting that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Nesco and Exterran’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nesco $264.04 million 1.19 -$27.05 million ($0.72) -8.89 Exterran $1.32 billion 0.12 -$102.38 million ($0.78) -6.14

Nesco has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Exterran. Nesco is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Exterran, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Nesco beats Exterran on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nesco

Nesco Holdings, Inc. provides specialty equipment, parts, tools, accessories, and services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, and rail markets in North America. The company rents and sells specialized equipment to various customer base for the maintenance, repair, upgrade, and installation of critical infrastructure assets, including electric lines, telecommunications networks, and rail systems. It has a coast-to-coast rental fleet of approximately 4,600 units comprising insulated and non-insulated bucket trucks, digger derricks, line equipment, cranes, pressure diggers, and underground equipment. The company is based in the Fort Wayne, Indiana.

About Exterran

Exterran Corporation, a systems and process company, provides various solutions in the oil, gas, water, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Contract Operations, Aftermarket Services, and Product Sales. It offers compression, processing, and treating services through the operation of natural gas compression equipment, and crude oil and natural gas production and process equipment; and water treatment and power solutions. The company also sells parts and components; and provides operation, maintenance, overhaul, upgrade, startup and commissioning, and reconfiguration services. In addition, it designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and installs natural gas compression packages and equipment, such as wellheads, gatherings, residue and high pressure natural gas compression equipment, cryogenic plants, mechanical refrigeration and dew point control plants, condensate stabilizers, water treatment equipment, integrated power generation, and skid-mounted production packages used in treating and processing of crude oil and natural gas. Further, the company sells custom-engineered and built-to-specification natural gas and oil processing and treating equipment; and skid-mounted natural gas compression equipment and pre-engineered compressor units. It serves integrated and national oil and natural gas companies, national energy companies, and independent oil and natural gas producers, as well as oil and natural gas processors, gatherers, and pipeline operators. Exterran Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

