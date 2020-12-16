CROAT Market Cap Achieves $73,763.65 (CROAT)

CROAT (CURRENCY:CROAT) traded up 13.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 16th. Over the last seven days, CROAT has traded 18.9% higher against the dollar. One CROAT coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges including Stocks.Exchange and OpenLedger DEX. CROAT has a total market capitalization of $73,763.65 and approximately $1.00 worth of CROAT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000023 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 146% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000009 BTC.

FRED Energy (FRED) traded 31.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About CROAT

CROAT (CROAT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 19th, 2017. CROAT’s total supply is 84,086,033 coins. CROAT’s official Twitter account is @croatcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. CROAT’s official website is croat.cat.

CROAT Coin Trading

CROAT can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange and OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CROAT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CROAT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CROAT using one of the exchanges listed above.

