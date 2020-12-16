Cryo-Cell International (OTCMKTS:CCEL) & Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD) Head-To-Head Analysis

Cryo-Cell International (OTCMKTS:CCEL) and Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Get Cryo-Cell International alerts:

Cryo-Cell International has a beta of 0.3, suggesting that its share price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Viemed Healthcare has a beta of 1.52, suggesting that its share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500.

1.0% of Cryo-Cell International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.9% of Viemed Healthcare shares are owned by institutional investors. 53.8% of Cryo-Cell International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cryo-Cell International and Viemed Healthcare’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cryo-Cell International $31.80 million 1.80 $2.29 million N/A N/A Viemed Healthcare $80.26 million 4.36 $8.52 million $0.21 42.62

Viemed Healthcare has higher revenue and earnings than Cryo-Cell International.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Cryo-Cell International and Viemed Healthcare, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cryo-Cell International 0 0 0 0 N/A Viemed Healthcare 0 1 1 0 2.50

Viemed Healthcare has a consensus target price of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 34.08%. Given Viemed Healthcare’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Viemed Healthcare is more favorable than Cryo-Cell International.

Profitability

This table compares Cryo-Cell International and Viemed Healthcare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cryo-Cell International 10.39% -58.74% 7.30% Viemed Healthcare 25.98% 55.99% 32.10%

Summary

Viemed Healthcare beats Cryo-Cell International on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cryo-Cell International Company Profile

Cryo-Cell International, Inc. engages in the cellular processing and cryogenic cellular storage with a focus on the collection and preservation of umbilical cord blood stem cells for family use. It provides cord tissue service that stores a section of the umbilical cord tissue, a source of mesenchymal stem cells that are used in regenerative medicine to treat a range of conditions, including heart, kidney, ALS, wound healing, and auto-immune diseases. The company also manufactures and sells PrepaCyte CB processing system, a technology used to process umbilical cord blood stem cells. It stores approximately 500,000 cord blood and cord tissue specimens worldwide. The company markets its cord blood stem cell preservation services directly to expectant parents, as well as by distributing information through obstetricians, pediatricians, childbirth educators, certified nurse-midwives, and other related healthcare professionals. Cryo-Cell International, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Oldsmar, Florida.

Viemed Healthcare Company Profile

Viemed Healthcare, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides in-home durable medical equipment and health care solutions to patients in the United States. The company offers respiratory services and related equipment, including non-invasive ventilators; bi-level, continuous, and automatic continuous positive airway pressure (PAP) machines; and oxygen units, as well as services of respiratory therapists; and respiratory disease management, neuromuscular care, and oxygen therapy services. It also provides in-home sleep apnea testing services to determine the existence of sleep apnea at home. In addition, the company leases non-invasive and invasive ventilators, PAP machines, percussion vests, oxygen concentrator units, and respiratory equipment, as well as sells medical equipment and/or patient medical services. Further, it provides therapy and counseling to patients in their homes using its technology. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Lafayette, Louisiana.

Receive News & Ratings for Cryo-Cell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cryo-Cell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.