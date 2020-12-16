Crypto Sports (CSPN) Price Up 22.5% This Week

Crypto Sports (CURRENCY:CSPN) traded up 12.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 16th. Crypto Sports has a total market cap of $193,084.26 and approximately $358.00 worth of Crypto Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crypto Sports coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0705 or 0.00000324 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24 and CryptoBridge. Over the last week, Crypto Sports has traded up 22.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Bonorum (BONO) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.13 or 0.00110566 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00007300 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00026120 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00012038 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 24% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00005684 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00009548 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000200 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded up 104.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002894 BTC.

Crypto Sports Profile

CSPN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

The official website for Crypto Sports is www.crypto-sports.io.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Crypto Sports Coin Trading

Crypto Sports can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Sports directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypto Sports should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crypto Sports using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

