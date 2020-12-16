DECENT (DCT) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $20.00

DECENT (CURRENCY:DCT) traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 16th. One DECENT coin can currently be bought for about $0.0060 or 0.00000028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DECENT has a market cap of $309,191.41 and approximately $20.00 worth of DECENT was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DECENT has traded 24.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DECENT Coin Profile

DECENT (DCT) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 30th, 2017. DECENT’s total supply is 73,197,775 coins and its circulating supply is 51,306,089 coins. DECENT’s official website is decent.ch . The Reddit community for DECENT is /r/decentplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DECENT’s official Twitter account is @DECENTplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DECENT

DECENT can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DECENT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DECENT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DECENT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

