dForce USDx (USDX) Reaches Market Cap of $4.72 Million

dForce USDx (CURRENCY:USDX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 16th. One dForce USDx token can now be bought for $0.99 or 0.00004538 BTC on major exchanges. dForce USDx has a market capitalization of $4.72 million and approximately $47,831.00 worth of dForce USDx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, dForce USDx has traded 2.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $21,880.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $313.01 or 0.01430535 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.23 or 0.00087878 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000817 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000599 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00003394 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00011305 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.33 or 0.00298579 BTC.

About dForce USDx

USDX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 27th, 2018. dForce USDx’s total supply is 4,750,255 tokens. The official message board for dForce USDx is medium.com/dforcenet . The official website for dForce USDx is dforce.network . dForce USDx’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet

dForce USDx Token Trading

dForce USDx can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USDx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade dForce USDx should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy dForce USDx using one of the exchanges listed above.

