Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bear 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:DRIP) Shares Up 2.9%

Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bear 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:DRIP)’s share price shot up 2.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $25.78 and last traded at $25.58. 1,793,012 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 126% from the average session volume of 794,080 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.87.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.68.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRIP. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bear 2X Shares during the second quarter valued at about $243,000. XR Securities LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bear 2X Shares during the second quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bear 2X Shares during the second quarter valued at about $283,000.

