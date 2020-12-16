DNA Brands (OTCMKTS:DNAX) Trading Up 91.7%

DNA Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DNAX) was up 91.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12. Approximately 6,211 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,778,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.06.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.01.

DNA Brands Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DNAX)

DNA Brands, Inc provides energy drinks. It offers products in various flavors, such as cellular citrus zero sugar, cellular citrus, cryo berry, and molecular melon. The company markets its products for retailers, restaurants, bars, and clubs. DNA Brands, Inc also owns TokenTalk.io, an advisory firm for companies looking to raise money through an ICO.

