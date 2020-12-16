dynaCERT (CVE:DYA) Trading 7.2% Higher

Posted by on Dec 16th, 2020

Shares of dynaCERT Inc (CVE:DYA) were up 7.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.75 and last traded at C$0.74. Approximately 1,803,986 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 58% from the average daily volume of 1,140,868 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.69.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$264.50 million and a P/E ratio of -20.00. The company has a quick ratio of 8.76, a current ratio of 11.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.74 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.71.

About dynaCERT (CVE:DYA)

DynaCERT Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, testing, distribution, and installation of transportable hydrogen generator aftermarket products in North America and internationally. Its patent-pending retrofit product provides performance enhancements by injecting hydrogen and oxygen into the air intake manifold resulting in fuel efficiency and reduced fuel emissions.

