East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause Sells 9,074 Shares

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 9,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total transaction of $448,709.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,815,804. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:EWBC traded down $0.86 on Wednesday, hitting $49.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,526,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,310,799. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.55 and a twelve month high of $51.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.72. The company has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.17. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The company had revenue of $373.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd were paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 30th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.73%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $46.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.86.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 138.0% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 263.2% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 40.9% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 2,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 296.6% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 2,281 shares during the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

