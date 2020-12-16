EasyFi (EASY) Achieves Market Cap of $3.38 Million

EasyFi (CURRENCY:EASY) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 16th. In the last week, EasyFi has traded 15.7% lower against the dollar. EasyFi has a market cap of $3.38 million and $771,121.00 worth of EasyFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EasyFi token can currently be purchased for $6.37 or 0.00029214 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 25.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002600 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004587 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00024600 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.88 or 0.00141724 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $180.29 or 0.00827439 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.06 or 0.00170078 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.07 or 0.00404180 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.73 or 0.00131847 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.96 or 0.00082447 BTC.

About EasyFi

EasyFi’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 531,625 tokens. EasyFi’s official website is easyfi.network . The official message board for EasyFi is medium.com/@easyfinetwork

Buying and Selling EasyFi

EasyFi can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EasyFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EasyFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EasyFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

