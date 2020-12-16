ECC (ECC) Reaches Market Cap of $5.30 Million

ECC (CURRENCY:ECC) traded up 9.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 16th. ECC has a total market cap of $5.30 million and approximately $11.00 worth of ECC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ECC coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, ECC has traded up 14.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,258.84 or 1.00184249 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00025646 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00008172 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002798 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004699 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000804 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00017118 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000301 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.37 or 0.00063000 BTC.

ECC Profile

ECC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 2nd, 2014. ECC’s total supply is 25,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for ECC is /r/ecc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ECC is ecc.network . ECC’s official Twitter account is @project_ecc and its Facebook page is accessible here

