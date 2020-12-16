Edgeless 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $97.00 (EDG)

Edgeless (CURRENCY:EDG) traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 16th. One Edgeless token can currently be purchased for about $0.0024 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Edgeless has a total market capitalization of $290,722.90 and $97.00 worth of Edgeless was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Edgeless has traded 14.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.60 or 0.00062420 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004598 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $87.90 or 0.00403439 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000053 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004052 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00018622 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004590 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00023928 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Edgeless Token Profile

Edgeless (CRYPTO:EDG) is a token. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2017. Edgeless’ total supply is 132,046,997 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,146,967 tokens. Edgeless’ official message board is blog.edgelessgroup.io . The official website for Edgeless is edgeless.io . Edgeless’ official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Edgeless is /r/Edgeless and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Edgeless Token Trading

Edgeless can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Edgeless should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Edgeless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

