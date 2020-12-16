Electronic Data Processing PLC (EDP.L) (LON:EDP) Stock Price Up 2,016.5%

Electronic Data Processing PLC (EDP.L) (LON:EDP)’s stock price rose 2,016.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 90.50 ($1.18) and last traded at GBX 90.50 ($1.18). Approximately 4,854,876 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 60,299% from the average daily volume of 8,038 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.28 ($0.06).

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 90.50.

Electronic Data Processing PLC (EDP.L) (LON:EDP)

Electronic Data Processing PLC provides computer software solutions in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company provides ERP solutions for the merchanting/wholesale distribution industry, as well as e-business, application hosting, and sales intelligence solutions. It also offers hosting services, such as Software as a Service managed hosting, disaster recovery/business continuity, and online backup.

