Electronic Data Processing PLC (EDP.L) (LON:EDP) Stock Price Up 2,016.5%

Electronic Data Processing PLC (EDP.L) (LON:EDP)’s stock price rose 2,016.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 90.50 ($1.18) and last traded at GBX 90.50 ($1.18). Approximately 4,854,876 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 60,299% from the average daily volume of 8,038 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.28 ($0.06).

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 90.50.

About Electronic Data Processing PLC (EDP.L) (LON:EDP)

Electronic Data Processing PLC provides computer software solutions in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company provides ERP solutions for the merchanting/wholesale distribution industry, as well as e-business, application hosting, and sales intelligence solutions. It also offers hosting services, such as Software as a Service managed hosting, disaster recovery/business continuity, and online backup.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Data Processing PLC (EDP.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Data Processing PLC (EDP.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.