Employers (NYSE:EIG) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Employers (NYSE:EIG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Employers Holdings, Inc. is a specialty provider of workers compensation insurance focused on select small businesses engaged in low to medium hazard industries. It markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers, as well as through its strategic partnerships and alliances and relationships with national, regional, and local trade groups and associations. Employers Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Reno, Nevada. “

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Employers from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Shares of Employers stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $33.07. 150,355 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 199,529. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.69. The company has a market cap of $959.72 million, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of -0.03. Employers has a twelve month low of $25.53 and a twelve month high of $44.90.

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $181.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.30 million. Employers had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 11.32%. The company’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Employers will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James R. Kroner purchased 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.78 per share, for a total transaction of $98,496.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,165.82. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Mcsally purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.00 per share, with a total value of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,080. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 9,774 shares of company stock valued at $308,307 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Employers by 72.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 510,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,406,000 after buying an additional 215,111 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Employers by 41.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 59,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 17,527 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Employers by 32.1% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 286,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,648,000 after purchasing an additional 69,714 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its stake in Employers by 211.8% in the second quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 35,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 24,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Employers by 63.8% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 5,260 shares in the last quarter. 74.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels; and national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

