EnterCoin Price Reaches $0.0065 on Exchanges (ENTRC)

EnterCoin (CURRENCY:ENTRC) traded down 24.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 16th. One EnterCoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0065 or 0.00000029 BTC on exchanges including Crex24 and Instant Bitex. Over the last seven days, EnterCoin has traded 5% higher against the US dollar. EnterCoin has a market cap of $36,817.32 and approximately $14.00 worth of EnterCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.44 or 0.00061290 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004562 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $85.71 or 0.00390807 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000053 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003977 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00018402 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004560 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00023676 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

About EnterCoin

EnterCoin (ENTRC) is a token. Its launch date was October 12th, 2017. EnterCoin’s total supply is 6,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,696,850 tokens. EnterCoin’s official website is entercoin.net . EnterCoin’s official Twitter account is @enter_coin

EnterCoin Token Trading

EnterCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Instant Bitex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EnterCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EnterCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EnterCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

