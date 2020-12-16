Eterbase Coin Reaches Market Cap of $3.10 Million (XBASE)

Eterbase Coin (CURRENCY:XBASE) traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 16th. During the last seven days, Eterbase Coin has traded down 4.9% against the US dollar. One Eterbase Coin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinTiger, LATOKEN, Coinlim and Escodex. Eterbase Coin has a total market cap of $3.10 million and $44,732.00 worth of Eterbase Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.54 or 0.00062592 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004634 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.09 or 0.00402746 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000054 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004069 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00018753 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004625 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00024043 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Eterbase Coin Token Profile

Eterbase Coin (CRYPTO:XBASE) is a token. Its launch date was May 9th, 2018. Eterbase Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 990,000,000 tokens. Eterbase Coin’s official website is www.eterbase.com . Eterbase Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@ETERBASE . Eterbase Coin’s official Twitter account is @ETERBASE

Eterbase Coin Token Trading

Eterbase Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Mercatox, Escodex, IDEX, P2PB2B, Coinlim, LATOKEN and CoinTiger. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eterbase Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Eterbase Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Eterbase Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

