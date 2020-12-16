EU supply (LON:EUSP) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $18.05

Posted by on Dec 16th, 2020

EU supply PLC (LON:EUSP) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.05 and traded as high as $18.05. EU supply shares last traded at $18.05, with a volume of 14,344 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of £15.47 million and a P/E ratio of 30.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 18.05.

About EU supply (LON:EUSP)

EU Supply Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic tender management and contract management solutions in the European Union and internationally. It owns and operates an e-procurement platform for e-sourcing, e-tendering, and contract management for the European public sector market and selected industries in the private sector.

