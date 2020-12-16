FantasyGold (FGC) Trading Up 32.8% Over Last Week

FantasyGold (CURRENCY:FGC) traded 26.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 16th. One FantasyGold coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0022 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. Over the last week, FantasyGold has traded up 32.8% against the dollar. FantasyGold has a total market capitalization of $308,064.85 and $8.00 worth of FantasyGold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 26.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002562 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004529 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00024271 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.62 or 0.00138787 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $180.01 or 0.00816026 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.74 or 0.00166558 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $88.04 or 0.00399089 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.68 or 0.00130031 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.82 or 0.00080789 BTC.

FantasyGold Profile

FantasyGold’s total supply is 177,609,675 coins and its circulating supply is 139,659,829 coins. FantasyGold’s official website is www.fantasygold.io . FantasyGold’s official Twitter account is @fantasygoldcoin . The Reddit community for FantasyGold is /r/fantasygoldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling FantasyGold

FantasyGold can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FantasyGold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FantasyGold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FantasyGold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

