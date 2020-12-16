Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCMKTS:FMBL) Shares Up 0.9%

Shares of Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCMKTS:FMBL) shot up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6,425.00 and last traded at $6,420.00. 912 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 673% from the average session volume of 118 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6,360.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $815.34 million, a P/E ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6,337.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6,139.25.

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCMKTS:FMBL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The company reported $155.18 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $70.50 million for the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 25.35%.

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FMBL)

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach provides various banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in California. It offers checking, savings, Christmas club savings, health savings, money market, and investment accounts; demand and time deposits; certificates of deposit; and retirement plans.

