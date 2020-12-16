Ferrellgas Partners (OTCMKTS:FGPR) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Ferrellgas Partners (OTCMKTS:FGPR) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

OTCMKTS:FGPR traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.30. 472,401 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,273. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.33. Ferrellgas Partners has a fifty-two week low of $0.14 and a fifty-two week high of $0.71. The company has a market cap of $29.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 3.08.

Get Ferrellgas Partners alerts:

Ferrellgas Partners Company Profile

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. distributes and sells propane and related equipment and supplies. The company transports propane to propane distribution locations, tanks on customers' premises, or to portable propane tanks delivered to retailers. It conducts its portable tank exchange operations under the Blue Rhino brand name through a network of independent and partnership-owned distribution outlets.

Read More: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrellgas Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrellgas Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.