Ferrellgas Partners (OTCMKTS:FGPR) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Ferrellgas Partners (OTCMKTS:FGPR) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
OTCMKTS:FGPR traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.30. 472,401 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,273. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.33. Ferrellgas Partners has a fifty-two week low of $0.14 and a fifty-two week high of $0.71. The company has a market cap of $29.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 3.08.
Ferrellgas Partners Company Profile
Read More: What is the return on assets formula?
Receive News & Ratings for Ferrellgas Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrellgas Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.