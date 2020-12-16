Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.70

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.70 and traded as high as $1.77. Ferroglobe shares last traded at $1.66, with a volume of 1,214,098 shares trading hands.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.70. The stock has a market cap of $272.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.77.
Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $262.67 million for the quarter. Ferroglobe had a negative net margin of 15.30% and a negative return on equity of 21.03%.
Ferroglobe Company Profile (NASDAQ:GSM)
Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.
