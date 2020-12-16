Financial Analysis: Vinda International (OTCMKTS:VDAHF) versus Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY)

Vinda International (OTCMKTS:VDAHF) and Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Vinda International and Deutsche Post’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vinda International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Deutsche Post $70.95 billion 0.84 $2.94 billion $2.34 20.55

Deutsche Post has higher revenue and earnings than Vinda International.

Profitability

This table compares Vinda International and Deutsche Post’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vinda International N/A N/A N/A Deutsche Post 3.94% 17.69% 4.87%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Deutsche Post shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Vinda International and Deutsche Post, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vinda International 0 0 0 0 N/A Deutsche Post 0 5 9 0 2.64

Deutsche Post has a consensus price target of $40.00, suggesting a potential downside of 16.81%. Given Deutsche Post’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Deutsche Post is more favorable than Vinda International.

Risk and Volatility

Vinda International has a beta of 0.79, suggesting that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Deutsche Post has a beta of 1.25, suggesting that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Deutsche Post beats Vinda International on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vinda International

Vinda International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells household paper and personal care products in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Japan, Taiwan, and internationally. It offers tissues under the Tempo, Vinda, and TORK brand names; incontinence products under the TENA and Dr.P brand names; feminine care products under the Libresse and VIA brand names; and baby care products under Libero and Drypers brand names. The company is also involved in the trade of wood pulp and machinery; and provision of home health care and health management consulting services, as well as import and export activities. In addition, it produces and sells steam; and offers property management services. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong. Vinda International Holdings Limited is a subsidiary of Essity Group Holding BV.

About Deutsche Post

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through five divisions: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany division transports, sorts, and delivers documents and goods; and offers digital transmission services, such as information on shipment status and digital messages. The Express division provides courier and express services to business and private customers. The Global Forwarding, Freight division transports goods by rail, road, air, and sea; and offers multimodal and sector-specific solutions. The Supply Chain division offers supply chain solutions, including warehousing, transport, and value-added services. The eCommerce Solutions division provides parcel delivery and cross-border non-time definite international services. Deutsche Post AG is headquartered in Bonn, Germany.

