First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXR) Shares Down 0.5%

First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXR) dropped 0.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $49.35 and last traded at $49.47. Approximately 29,777 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 66,869 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.71.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.98.

Get First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 770,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,556,000 after buying an additional 169,556 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 630,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,805,000 after buying an additional 162,305 shares during the period. Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new stake in First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,513,000. Navellier & Associates Inc purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,937,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 96,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,656,000 after purchasing an additional 39,794 shares during the period.

First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Industrials Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

Featured Article: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.