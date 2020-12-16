First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPXE) Shares Up 0.6%

Shares of First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPXE) shot up 0.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $28.48 and last traded at $28.48. 749 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 1,661 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.30.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.16.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPXE) by 941.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,468 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 1.47% of First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

