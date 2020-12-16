FlexShares iBoxx 5-Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDTF) Trading Up 0.1%

FlexShares iBoxx 5-Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDTF)’s stock price were up 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $27.71 and last traded at $27.70. Approximately 40,064 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 69,818 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.67.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.41 and a 200 day moving average of $27.23.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in FlexShares iBoxx 5-Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. boosted its position in FlexShares iBoxx 5-Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 4.3% during the third quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 134,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,694,000 after purchasing an additional 5,531 shares during the period. Finally, Kendall Capital Management boosted its position in FlexShares iBoxx 5-Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 26.4% during the third quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 43,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 9,044 shares during the period.

