FullNet Communications (OTCMKTS:FULO) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.09

FullNet Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FULO) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.09 and traded as low as $0.08. FullNet Communications shares last traded at $0.08, with a volume of 3,300 shares.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.08.

FullNet Communications

FullNet Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated communications services to individuals, businesses, organizations, educational institutions, and governmental agencies in the United States. It offers dial-up and direct high-speed connectivity to the Internet under the FullNet brand name; carrier-neutral telecommunications premise co-location services; Web page hosting services; equipment co-location services; customized live help desk outsourcing services; group text and voice message delivery services; and voice and data solutions.

