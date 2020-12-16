GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GBL) CEO Sells $164,159.77 in Stock

GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GBL) CEO Mario J. Gabelli sold 10,639 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total value of $164,159.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,346.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of GBL traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.80. The company had a trading volume of 53,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,864. GAMCO Investors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.03 and a 1-year high of $19.78. The stock has a market cap of $433.80 million, a PE ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GBL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The closed-end fund reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. GAMCO Investors had a return on equity of 89.28% and a net margin of 23.07%. The business had revenue of $61.25 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd.

Separately, BidaskClub raised GAMCO Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GBL. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of GAMCO Investors by 85.4% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 12,811 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 5,901 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of GAMCO Investors by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 186,660 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,827,000 after purchasing an additional 3,983 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of GAMCO Investors by 185.2% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 29,264 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 19,003 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of GAMCO Investors by 337.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,273 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 4,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of GAMCO Investors by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,300 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. 21.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GAMCO Investors Company Profile

GAMCO Investors, Inc is a publicly owned holding investment manager. The firm also provides wealth management, investment advisory, institutional research, brokerage, dealer, underwriting, and distribution services to its clients. It provides its services to individuals including high net worth individuals, corporate pension and profit-sharing plans, foundations, endowments, jointly trust plans, municipalities, and investment companies.

