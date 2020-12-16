GAPS (GAP) Trading Up 21.9% Over Last Week

GAPS (CURRENCY:GAP) traded up 37.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 16th. GAPS has a market capitalization of $4.66 million and $5,378.00 worth of GAPS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GAPS token can currently be bought for $0.47 or 0.00002138 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex and LATOKEN. During the last week, GAPS has traded 21.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21,800.76 or 1.00054756 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00025104 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00008130 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002730 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004559 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000809 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00017841 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000296 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.41 or 0.00061528 BTC.

GAPS Profile

GAPS (CRYPTO:GAP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 13th, 2016. GAPS’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. GAPS’s official message board is medium.com/@gapschain . The official website for GAPS is gapschain.io/main . GAPS’s official Twitter account is @Gapcoin

Buying and Selling GAPS

GAPS can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAPS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GAPS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GAPS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

