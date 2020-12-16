GéoMégA Resources Inc. (GMA.V) (CVE:GMA) Trading 2.1% Higher

GéoMégA Resources Inc. (GMA.V) (CVE:GMA)’s stock price traded up 2.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25. 124,620 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 173,505 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.82, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.20 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.18. The stock has a market cap of C$29.31 million and a P/E ratio of -15.31.

GéoMégA Resources Inc. (GMA.V) Company Profile (CVE:GMA)

GÃ©oMÃ©gA Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mining properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for rare earth elements and niobium deposits. It owns a 100% interest in the Montviel property comprising 161 mining claims covering an area of approximately 8,942 hectares located at the west of the Cree First Nation of Waswanipi, Northern Quebec.

