Global Digital Content Price Up 29.1% Over Last 7 Days (GDC)

Global Digital Content (CURRENCY:GDC) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 16th. One Global Digital Content token can now be bought for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Global Digital Content has traded 29.1% higher against the US dollar. Global Digital Content has a market cap of $11.61 million and $106,629.00 worth of Global Digital Content was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Global Digital Content Profile

Global Digital Content (GDC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2013. Global Digital Content’s total supply is 4,765,815,836 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,209,198,933 tokens. The official website for Global Digital Content is rankingball.io . The official message board for Global Digital Content is play.rankingball.com/sports#notice . Global Digital Content’s official Twitter account is @GDCPool

Buying and Selling Global Digital Content

