Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NYSEARCA:GNOM) Trading Down 0.9%

Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NYSEARCA:GNOM) shares dropped 0.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $23.76 and last traded at $23.83. Approximately 74,319 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 167% from the average daily volume of 27,786 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.05.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.56.

Read More: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.