GNY Price Tops $0.0247 on Major Exchanges (GNY)

GNY (CURRENCY:GNY) traded 75.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 16th. Over the last seven days, GNY has traded down 79.8% against the U.S. dollar. One GNY token can now be purchased for $0.0247 or 0.00000112 BTC on major exchanges including Exrates, P2PB2B and BitMart. GNY has a market capitalization of $4.76 million and approximately $91,578.00 worth of GNY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get GNY alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 26.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002562 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004529 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00024271 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.62 or 0.00138787 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $180.01 or 0.00816026 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.74 or 0.00166558 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $88.04 or 0.00399089 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.68 or 0.00130031 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.82 or 0.00080789 BTC.

About GNY

GNY’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 192,376,657 tokens. The official website for GNY is www.gny.io . GNY’s official message board is medium.com/@GNY.IO . GNY’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

GNY Token Trading

GNY can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, Exrates and BitMart. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GNY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GNY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GNY using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GNY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GNY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.