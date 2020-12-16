Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $24.77

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.77 and traded as high as $25.35. Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust shares last traded at $25.30, with a volume of 45,858 shares trading hands.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.80 and a 200 day moving average of $24.01.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.126 dividend. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th.
Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Company Profile (NYSE:GBAB)
Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC and Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States.
