Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $24.77

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.77 and traded as high as $25.35. Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust shares last traded at $25.30, with a volume of 45,858 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.80 and a 200 day moving average of $24.01.

Get Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.126 dividend. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GBAB. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 177,344 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,180,000 after acquiring an additional 46,948 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 8.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 426,999 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,403,000 after buying an additional 33,071 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust during the third quarter valued at about $767,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 20.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 62,083 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after buying an additional 10,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust during the second quarter valued at about $227,000.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Company Profile (NYSE:GBAB)

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC and Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.