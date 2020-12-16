Gusbourne PLC (GUS.L) (LON:GUS) Trading Down 2.6%

Gusbourne PLC (GUS.L) (LON:GUS) shares traded down 2.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 55.75 ($0.73) and last traded at GBX 56 ($0.73). 7,769 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 49% from the average session volume of 5,214 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 57.50 ($0.75).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.18, a current ratio of 7.75 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of £26.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 57 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 56.46.

Gusbourne PLC (GUS.L) (LON:GUS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 21st. The company reported GBX (3.37) (($0.04)) EPS for the quarter.

Gusbourne PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells English sparkling wines in the United Kingdom. It has 231 acres of vineyards in Kent and West Sussex. The company was formerly known as Shellproof Plc and changed its name to Gusbourne PLC in September 2013. Gusbourne PLC was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Ashford, the United Kingdom.

