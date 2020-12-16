HashCoin (HSC) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $21,728.00

HashCoin (CURRENCY:HSC) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 16th. One HashCoin token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BCEX and Gate.io. HashCoin has a total market cap of $267,840.09 and $21,728.00 worth of HashCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, HashCoin has traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.58 or 0.00062239 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004590 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $87.33 or 0.00400146 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000053 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004035 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00018574 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004582 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00023889 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

About HashCoin

HashCoin (HSC) is a token. It was first traded on April 3rd, 2018. HashCoin’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,863,911,326 tokens. The Reddit community for HashCoin is /r/hashworld and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for HashCoin is www.hashfuture.io . HashCoin’s official Twitter account is @hashworld_hsc and its Facebook page is accessible here

HashCoin Token Trading

HashCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io and BCEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HashCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HashCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HashCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

