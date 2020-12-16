Hashgard (GARD) Tops One Day Volume of $521,798.00

Hashgard (CURRENCY:GARD) traded 6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 16th. One Hashgard token can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Hashgard has a total market capitalization of $16.49 million and approximately $521,798.00 worth of Hashgard was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Hashgard has traded 4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.44 or 0.00061277 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004563 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $85.50 or 0.00389905 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000053 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003966 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00018418 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004560 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00023554 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

About Hashgard

Hashgard is a token. Its genesis date was May 4th, 2018. Hashgard’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,144,999,910 tokens. Hashgard’s official website is www.hashgard.io . The Reddit community for Hashgard is /r/Hashgard/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hashgard’s official message board is medium.com/@hashgard . Hashgard’s official Twitter account is @Hashgard_off and its Facebook page is accessible here

Hashgard Token Trading

Hashgard can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hashgard directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hashgard should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hashgard using one of the exchanges listed above.

