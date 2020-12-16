Head to Head Analysis: Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) versus ProSight Global (NYSE:PROS)

ProSight Global (NYSE:PROS) and Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Ratings

Get ProSight Global alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings for ProSight Global and Maiden, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ProSight Global 0 1 0 0 2.00 Maiden 0 1 0 0 2.00

ProSight Global presently has a consensus price target of $13.00, indicating a potential downside of 1.66%. Maiden has a consensus price target of $1.50, indicating a potential downside of 35.34%. Given ProSight Global’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe ProSight Global is more favorable than Maiden.

Risk & Volatility

ProSight Global has a beta of 0.45, suggesting that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Maiden has a beta of 1.28, suggesting that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

96.4% of ProSight Global shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.0% of Maiden shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of ProSight Global shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.4% of Maiden shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares ProSight Global and Maiden’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ProSight Global 4.78% 10.17% 1.91% Maiden 5.24% -2.91% -0.04%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ProSight Global and Maiden’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ProSight Global $878.06 million 0.66 $38.89 million $1.39 9.51 Maiden $576.14 million 0.34 -$131.90 million N/A N/A

ProSight Global has higher revenue and earnings than Maiden.

Summary

ProSight Global beats Maiden on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ProSight Global

ProSight Global, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entrepreneurial specialty insurance company in the United States. The company underwrites insurance coverages in the lines of commercial auto, general liability, workers' compensation, commercial multiple peril, and other. It serves customers in construction, consumer service, marine and energy, media and entertainment, professional service, real estate, sports, and transportation industries. ProSight Global, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Morristown, New Jersey.

About Maiden

Maiden Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty reinsurance solutions to regional and specialty insurers primarily in Europe and internationally. The company writes treaties on a quota share basis and excess of loss basis. It also offers auto and credit life insurance products through its insurer partners to retail clients. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

Receive News & Ratings for ProSight Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProSight Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.