Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) Announces Earnings Results

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.33, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $626.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.33 million. Herman Miller had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 0.64%. Herman Miller’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ MLHR traded up $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.55. The company had a trading volume of 905,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 786,613. Herman Miller has a twelve month low of $14.39 and a twelve month high of $49.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 163.40 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, November 28th will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%.

A number of analysts have commented on MLHR shares. Sidoti boosted their target price on Herman Miller from $33.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. BidaskClub raised Herman Miller from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on Herman Miller from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th.

About Herman Miller

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services worldwide. The company offers seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Sayl, Verus, Cosm, Lino, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, Prospect, Overlay, and Resolve names.

