Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, "Himax Technologies, Inc. designs, develops and markets semiconductors that are critical components of flat panel displays. The Company's principal products are display drivers for large-sized TFT-LCD panels, which are used in desktop monitors, notebook computers and televisions, and display drivers for small- and medium-sized TFT-LCD panels, which are used in mobile handsets and consumer electronics products such as digital cameras, mobile gaming devices and car navigation displays. In addition, the Company is expanding its product offering to include LCD TV chipset solutions and LCOS microdisplays. "

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Himax Technologies from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. ValuEngine cut Himax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. TheStreet upgraded Himax Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Himax Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.04.

NASDAQ:HIMX traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.08. 1,453,987 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,454,040. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.68 and a beta of 1.89. Himax Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.73 and a 1 year high of $7.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $239.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.90 million. Himax Technologies had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 3.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Himax Technologies will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HIMX. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Himax Technologies by 25.9% during the second quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,749,527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390,332 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Himax Technologies by 1,892.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 988,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,519,000 after acquiring an additional 938,851 shares during the last quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in Himax Technologies during the third quarter valued at $3,069,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Himax Technologies by 7,013.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 775,876 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after acquiring an additional 764,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Himax Technologies by 60.2% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 959,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,416,000 after acquiring an additional 360,778 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.81% of the company’s stock.

About Himax Technologies

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices.

