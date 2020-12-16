HTMLCOIN (HTML) Price Tops $0.0001 on Exchanges

HTMLCOIN (CURRENCY:HTML) traded up 12.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 16th. HTMLCOIN has a market cap of $2.73 million and $10,900.00 worth of HTMLCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, HTMLCOIN has traded 4.8% higher against the dollar. One HTMLCOIN coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Fatbtc, CryptoBridge, HitBTC and Trade Satoshi.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21,800.76 or 1.00054756 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00025104 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00008130 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $103.93 or 0.00476971 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $155.44 or 0.00713407 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.15 or 0.00133793 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002730 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002513 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

HTMLCOIN Profile

HTMLCOIN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 18th, 2017. HTMLCOIN’s total supply is 80,434,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,067,332,240 coins. The official website for HTMLCOIN is www.htmlcoin.com . HTMLCOIN’s official Twitter account is @HTMLCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HTMLCOIN is /r/htmlcoin_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HTMLCOIN’s official message board is www.htmlcoin.com/blog

Buying and Selling HTMLCOIN

HTMLCOIN can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade, Fatbtc, HitBTC, CoinExchange, CryptoBridge, C-Patex and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HTMLCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HTMLCOIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HTMLCOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

