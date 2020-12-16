HUSD Price Tops $1.00 on Major Exchanges (HUSD)

HUSD (CURRENCY:HUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 16th. One HUSD token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00004608 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, HUSD has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. HUSD has a total market capitalization of $244.01 million and $73.94 million worth of HUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.56 or 0.00062561 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004625 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $87.37 or 0.00403204 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000054 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004089 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00018720 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004616 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00024016 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

HUSD Token Profile

HUSD (HUSD) is a token. Its launch date was November 29th, 2018. HUSD’s total supply is 244,343,578 tokens. HUSD’s official website is www.stcoins.com . HUSD’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

HUSD Token Trading

HUSD can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

