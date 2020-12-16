Hush (HUSH) Price Hits $0.0246 on Major Exchanges

Hush (CURRENCY:HUSH) traded down 64.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 16th. One Hush coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0246 or 0.00000113 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Hush has traded down 56.2% against the dollar. Hush has a market capitalization of $256,619.97 and $68,029.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.55 or 0.00328376 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.39 or 0.00043102 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00060019 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000522 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000528 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Hush

Hush (CRYPTO:HUSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 10,427,077 coins. Hush’s official message board is forum.myhush.org . The official website for Hush is myhush.org . Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Hush Coin Trading

Hush can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hush should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hush using one of the exchanges listed above.

