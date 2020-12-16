imbrex (REX) Market Capitalization Reaches $186,962.30

imbrex (CURRENCY:REX) traded 28.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 16th. One imbrex token can now be bought for $0.0216 or 0.00000099 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. imbrex has a market cap of $186,962.30 and approximately $36.00 worth of imbrex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, imbrex has traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.62 or 0.00062267 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004580 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.03 or 0.00397755 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000053 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004024 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00018543 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004571 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00024021 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

About imbrex

imbrex (CRYPTO:REX) is a token. Its launch date was August 28th, 2017. imbrex’s total supply is 24,015,497 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,660,756 tokens. imbrex’s official Twitter account is @rexmls and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for imbrex is /r/REXMLS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for imbrex is imbrex.io

Buying and Selling imbrex

