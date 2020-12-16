Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.41

Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.41 and traded as high as $5.47. Innodata shares last traded at $5.15, with a volume of 238,329 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Innodata from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.89 million, a P/E ratio of -264.50 and a beta of 2.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.42.

Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Innodata had a negative net margin of 1.14% and a negative return on equity of 2.57%. The firm had revenue of $14.55 million for the quarter.

In other news, COO Ashok Mishra sold 15,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.15, for a total value of $77,481.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stewart R. Massey sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.28, for a total transaction of $79,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 242,297 shares of company stock worth $1,058,889 over the last three months. Insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Innodata stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 36,796 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned 0.15% of Innodata as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

About Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD)

Innodata Inc operates as a global data engineering company in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility. The DDS segment offers a range of solutions and platforms for solving data challenges that companies face when they seek to obtain the benefits of artificial intelligence systems and analytics platforms, including data annotation, data transformation, data curation, and intelligent automation.

