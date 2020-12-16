Insider Selling: Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) CEO Sells 60,000 Shares of Stock

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) CEO Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $841,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Paul Black also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 14th, Paul Black sold 30,000 shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.04, for a total value of $331,200.00.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $14.21. 1,104,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,075,895. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of -46.93, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.56 and a twelve month high of $14.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.23.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $402.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.75 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a negative net margin of 2.77% and a positive return on equity of 5.80%. The business’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MDRX shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. BidaskClub cut shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 19th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 19th. Argus upgraded shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.37.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 18.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 979,074 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,970,000 after buying an additional 153,588 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the third quarter worth about $325,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $380,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 380.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,108 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 15,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 10.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,522,907 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,310,000 after buying an additional 143,593 shares in the last quarter. 86.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

