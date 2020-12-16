Insider Selling: Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) Director Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) Director Michael A. Eisenberg sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.45, for a total value of $377,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,013,012.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE:LMND traded up $5.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $96.36. The company had a trading volume of 2,105,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,749,945. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.11. Lemonade, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.11 and a 1 year high of $111.68.

Get Lemonade alerts:

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $17.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.73 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Lemonade, Inc. will post -4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LMND. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lemonade in the third quarter worth about $243,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Lemonade in the third quarter worth about $129,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lemonade in the third quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lemonade in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in Lemonade in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,670,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LMND. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Lemonade from $71.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Lemonade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Lemonade in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lemonade currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.80.

About Lemonade

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers landlord insurance policies to condo and co-op owners who rent out their property to protect their real and personal properties.

See Also: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for Lemonade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lemonade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.