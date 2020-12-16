Insider Selling: NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) Director Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) Director Robert Hershberg sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.33, for a total value of $103,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,028.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Robert Hershberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 15th, Robert Hershberg sold 1,500 shares of NanoString Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.35, for a total value of $59,025.00.

Shares of NanoString Technologies stock traded down $1.75 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.95. The stock had a trading volume of 698,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 557,139. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.84 and a beta of 1.72. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.85 and a 12 month high of $72.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.68 and its 200 day moving average is $40.05. The company has a current ratio of 8.94, a quick ratio of 8.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $31.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.13 million. NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 68.96% and a negative net margin of 53.47%. As a group, equities analysts expect that NanoString Technologies, Inc. will post -2.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 28.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 112,347 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,298,000 after buying an additional 24,758 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NanoString Technologies in the second quarter worth about $328,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in NanoString Technologies in the second quarter worth about $245,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 25.5% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 82,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,424,000 after buying an additional 16,800 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in NanoString Technologies in the second quarter worth about $59,000. 78.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NSTG shares. BidaskClub upgraded NanoString Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on NanoString Technologies from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on NanoString Technologies from $33.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on NanoString Technologies from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NanoString Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.17.

NanoString Technologies Company Profile

NanoString Technologies, Inc provides life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples by taking images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files.

