Insider Selling: NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) Director Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Dec 16th, 2020

NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) Director Robert Hershberg sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.33, for a total value of $103,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,028.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Robert Hershberg also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, October 15th, Robert Hershberg sold 1,500 shares of NanoString Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.35, for a total value of $59,025.00.

Shares of NanoString Technologies stock traded down $1.75 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.95. The stock had a trading volume of 698,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 557,139. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.84 and a beta of 1.72. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.85 and a 12 month high of $72.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.68 and its 200 day moving average is $40.05. The company has a current ratio of 8.94, a quick ratio of 8.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $31.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.13 million. NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 68.96% and a negative net margin of 53.47%. As a group, equities analysts expect that NanoString Technologies, Inc. will post -2.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 28.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 112,347 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,298,000 after buying an additional 24,758 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NanoString Technologies in the second quarter worth about $328,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in NanoString Technologies in the second quarter worth about $245,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 25.5% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 82,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,424,000 after buying an additional 16,800 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in NanoString Technologies in the second quarter worth about $59,000. 78.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NSTG shares. BidaskClub upgraded NanoString Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on NanoString Technologies from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on NanoString Technologies from $33.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on NanoString Technologies from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NanoString Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.17.

NanoString Technologies Company Profile

NanoString Technologies, Inc provides life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples by taking images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files.

See Also: What is Liquidity?

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG)

Receive News & Ratings for NanoString Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoString Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit